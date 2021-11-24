When I think about paradise I always think of a beautiful home with a beautiful view of water, and I think I might have found it in Carthage, Texas. Now if only I had the money to purchase this property, maybe I will put this on my Christmas list and send it to Santa. After looking at the photos below I think you're going to agree with me, this home has the perfect title as it's referred to as 'Paradise At The Point'.

It's not exactly shocking to anyone in East Texas that our area is growing in population quickly so I'm going to guess that this property isn't on the market for all that long. In fact, it's only been listed for a couple weeks at this point. Someone is going to fall in love with this place at 909 County Road 1572 in Carthage.

'Paradise At The Point' Gives You The Most Gorgeous Views

The home is sitting on Lake Murvaul, but it's gigantic sitting at 3,262 square feet. It consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms (both with heated tile), a 2 car garage and it was built in 2015 so still fairly new. As you will see below the home comes with high-end appliances, natural stone quartzite countertops, I was really blown away by the amazing kitchen.

Without a Doubt the Best Thing About 'Paradise At The Point' is...

What made me fall in love with this property is the double level boathouse, it is the perfect place for entertaining guests or just a fantastic place to enjoy a romantic dinner with your better half.

Check out these photos you're going to fall in love with this place just like I did.

Paradise At The Point For Sale in Carthage, Texas This property is picture perfect and set up to entertain friends and family.

Check Out These Waterparks That Are Within A Half Days Drive Of East Texas If you're looking for some summer fun at a waterpark, you'll sure find some fun at these!