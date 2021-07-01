“She Said Yes!” Parker McCollum is Engaged

Sorry ladies, but The Limestone Kid is officially off of the market. This evening (July 1) Parker McCollum took to social media to announce that he and his longtime girlfriend, Hallie Ray, are now engaged.

The news has been a long time coming, it didn't take a crystal ball to figure out that these two had wedding bells in their future. In fact when Parker was on Radio Texas, LIVE! back in May he and Hallie were in the middle of moving into a new house they had purchased together.

It's just more great news for McCollum, who earlier this year made his Grand Ole Opry debut and will soon hit the road with country music icon Dierks Bentley.

Additionally, The Kid will release his next album, Gold Chain Cowboy, later this month, on July 30th. The project will feature a couple of songs we already know, a couple of Texas chart toppers, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” "Pretty Heart" also rose to the top of the Billboard Country chart in 2020, becoming his first national No. 1, and the latter is currently climbing those same national charts.

Last week with the new album announcement, he released the new single "Rest of My Life." Checking out the track listing, I'm certainly intrigued by the Danielle Bradberry collaboration, "Dallas." Of course the native Texans released their version of "Shallow" a little over two years ago.

Big congrats to the happy couple from all of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE!