Is Paying Your Traffic Ticket a Guilty Plea in Texas?

There is not a single person of the age of 25 who has never had a speeding ticket in Texas. And, yes, if you're over the age of 25 and you say you haven't I am calling you a liar. Straight to your face. You and your lead foot, speed racer.

As such, most of us have probably paid a traffic fine, taken defensive driving, or have warrants out for our arrest. But do you know whether or not paying your fine is an admission of guilt here in Texas?

By Paying Your Fine, You Are Saying You're Guilty.

This is not the case in every state, but in the state of Texas, the act of paying your traffic ticket is essentially admitting your guilt.

It's true, paying your fine is the same as entering a guilty plea or pleading no contest. Either way, you are going to have to pay the fine, and court costs, and waive your right to a trial by judge or jury.

It is smart to make sure the court enters a no-contest plea for you, as this cannot be used against you in a civil lawsuit related to the traffic offense, whereas a guilty plea can.

How do you keep the traffic citation off of your record? Get that sucker dismissed, and it's not that hard to do in Texas.

Step 1: Check with the court in the county where you received the ticket to confirm that it is eligible for dismissal.

Step 2: Sign up for the online Texas Defensive Driving course.

Step 3: Order your Texas Type 3A Certified Driving Record.

Step 4: Begin the Texas Defensive Driving course.

Step 5: Complete the course and receive your certificate of completion.

Step 6: Bring your certificate and driving record to the county court.

Step 7: Check your record again about 30 days later to make sure the ticket has been dismissed.

Congratulations on getting your ticket dismissed (click here for more details)!

