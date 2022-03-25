We Want East Texans Saying the Pledge of Allegiance on 101.5 KNUE

There is no doubt that East Texans are proud of our country and our U.S. Military. We love living in the United States and enjoy the freedoms thanks to the brave men and women who have fought and continue to fight for us. Which is why we like to do the Troop Salute each morning, it's where Tara and I stop the show for just a quick minute to say thank you to military service member both past and present. But we want you to join in on this very special part of our show on 101.5 KNUE at 6:00 am each weekday.

We will continue to do the Troop Salute but we want to mix it up a bit by having you and other East Texans saying the Pledge of Allegiance. It's an expression to the allegiance to the flag of the United States. While most of us did this in school it doesn't happen as often anymore and it's something we would like to see happen more often.

How Can You Do the Pledge of Allegiance on the Radio With 101.5 KNUE?

It's really simple to get on the radio with us and do the Pledge of Allegiance, you can call us anytime in the morning weekdays starting at 6:00am. Our phone number is (903)581-1015 or you can just click the call us now feature through your 101.5 KNUE app.

Get our free mobile app

You Can Even Record Yourself Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

If you're too busy in the morning to call us and do the Pledge of Allegiance over the phone you can record it on your phone and send it to us through your 101.5 KNUE app.

Submit Audio or Video to 101.5 KNUE Here is a step by step process to submit audio or video to 101.5 KNUE.

15 of the Very Best Places to Get Cookies in Tyler, According to Residents East Texas does food VERY well. And thankfully for me and my fellow "cookie monsters," that includes quite a few GREAT options to get some of the best in Tyler.