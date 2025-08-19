Whether you get pulled over for allegedly speeding in Houston, TX, or for allegedly not coming to a complete stop in El Paso, TX, it's always a bummer. But did you know that there are four common trick questions that Texas police officers usually ask all of us?

Jesse Hernandez, a lawyer here in Texas, uses TikTok to dispense free legal advice to his followers, especially regarding the proper ways to deal with law enforcement.

How To Answer Four Popular Trick Questions From Texas Officers

One of his most popular videos reveals the four "trick questions" that Texas police officers regularly use when they pull you over. The goal with these questions is to get you on record breaking the law. He also offered tips for the best way to answer them to help keep you out of trouble.

You might be surprised to learn that all four questions seem pretty standard. Like if your kids were playing pretend police officers, they'd probably use them. Here they are:

Do you know how fast you were going?

Can we search your car?

Where are you coming from?

Do you know why I pulled you over?

In his video, Hernandez explains that how you answer these questions will shape the interaction you have with the officer and could also affect whether or not you get into trouble.

Do you know how fast you were going? "I was going the speed limit."

Can we search your car? "No."

Where are you coming from? "Officer, I'm just trying to get home."

Do you know why I pulled you over? "I do not."

There you go. Drive safely, Texas.