Police Ask if You’ve Seen These People Suspected of Theft in Kilgore, Texas?

Police in the City of Kilgore, Texas are seeking help from the public in East Texas regarding two suspects related to an alleged theft at the Walmart in Kilgore.

Have you seen either of these people? Could you possibly identify them?

On August 31, the two people in these photos took a trip to the Walmart location at 1201 Stone Street in Kilgore, Texas. According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department's Facebook page, it was "approximately 8:30 a.m. [when] the suspects fled the scene in a dark blue Honda Accord with Louisiana plates."

Are the suspects actually living in Louisiana currently and just drove over an East Texas Walmart? We don't know that information at this juncture.

Some of the comments on the post shared on the Kilgore, Texas Police Department's Facebook page are insightful. Others are more jovial in nature, but some of those still make some interesting points.

For example, I can't help but agree with those who commented regarding the video quality of some of these surveillance shots. The ones taken at Walmart aren't always very high-quality, and so it's harder to see clearly. It seems Walmart would be able to afford more high-end equipment, but we digress.

Several people commented that when THEY shop at Walmart, even if they just buy one or two things, there's almost always someone there checking their receipt. So how in the world, they ask, could people with full shopping carts just walk right out the door?

That's a reasonable question, too.

There were also quite a few comments supporting the worthwhile efforts of the Kilgore Police Department as they seek to identify these suspects. Agreed. Kudos to all of our East Texas police officers.

OK, back to the case at hand. The Kilgore, Texas Police Department also asks that:

"If you have any information as to these persons’ identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2308-2340. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

