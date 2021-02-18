POSTPONED: Paul Cauthen ‘Live & Alone in Austin, TX’

By now you all know Paul Cauthen. If not that's on you, bubba. But just in case, and since my most favorite part of the job is doing this...

In the early 2010s Paul Cauthen was toiling around East Texas, a young solo act with a lot of promise. He really found a next-level groove when he joined forces with David Beck to create the powerhouse duo Sons of Fathers, a promising pairing that burned out way too fast for fans.

In 2016, Cauthen released his debut solo album, My Gospel. Rolling Stone described Cauthen then as “A triple-barreled blast of Texas country, soul and holy-roller rockabilly," which still rings true today. The album has become a definitive work of art the for native Texan.

Cauthen's most recent full-length project, Room 41, was released in September of 2019. The album is fantastic and contains one of the most electrifying songs of 2019, "Cocaine Country Dancing."

Cauthen had planned a live-streaming concert this week for fans, but due to the once-in-a-lifetime freeze and snow we've experienced here in Texas that show has been postponed. The new date is Thursday, Feb. 25th. Previously purchased tickets will be honored, click here to get your tickets now.

