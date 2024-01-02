Massive Recall Issued for an Appliance That Might Be Sitting Right on Your Texas Countertop

Air fryers have changed American lives. From Dallas, TX to San Antonio, TX, folks can enjoy crispy food that's healthier than food cooked in fatty oils, and it comes with shorter cook times.

Reduced Fat Intake: Air fryers use a unique cooking method that circulates hot air around the food, resulting in a crispy exterior and a moist interior.

Lower Risk of Chronic Diseases.

Time-Efficient.

Versatile Cooking.

Easy to Use and Clean.

But a headsup for folks who purchased their PowerXL dual basket air fryer at Target, Walmart, or Kohls since summer of '21, yours may be be under a recall. The reason for the recall is due to the plastic U-Channel connector that optionally combines the two food baskets.

Nationwide Air Fryer Recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that the models impacted by this recall are PowerXL dual basket air fryers sold in black or cinnamon colors. This particular model was sold nationwide between August 2021 and October 2023.

This recall involves two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer. The egg-shaped air fryers have two baskets that can be used separately or optionally combined into one large single basket. The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors. The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds. The product has a silver label on the front that says “PowerXL”. There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit’s power cord that lists the model number.

So, what do you need to do if you have this model Air Fryer?

You are urged to stop using it immediately. Reach out to PowerXL for a refund. You can contact Empower Brands at 866-704-9370 or reach out online to Prodprotect.com/Recall/Duaf or PowerXLproducts.com, click on "safety Recall Notice."

If you have additional questions regarding the recall you can read more from The Consumer Product Safety Commission right here.

