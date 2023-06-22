Summer in Texas is no joke, and luckily El Paso has found plenty of ways to make sure that kids can stay cool in the blistering heat. There are plenty of splash pads and water parks that are free, along with public and private pools around the city.

The thing is... is that there aren't many hours in the day when it is remotely comfortable to be outside, especially if the sun is out. That's why it's so important to stay wet if you can.

And where do you head if you must go outside with kids? Good chance your answer is - THE POOL.

Water (pools included) is awesome for staying cool in hot weather, but summer is also when kids are most at risk of drowning. It's actually one of the main reasons kids under five accidentally die, and little ones are particularly vulnerable.

In 2022 there were 26 kids that drowned in Texas, and just recently there was a 3-year-old El Paso child who died at a hospital after drowning at the Camp Cohen Water Park.

Drowning can happen pretty much anywhere there's water, whether it's inside or outside. But the pool can present its own set of dangers. And that’s why the Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso is providing tips for parents to keep in mind to keep their kids safe when swimming this summer.

Check out the full list of tips below, and you can also find more information at www.dpcelpaso.org.

Drowning is silent and can happen in seconds.

Enroll your kids in swimming lessons; learning to swim is the strongest defense against drowning.

Never leave kids alone in or around water, not even for a second. Put the cell phone away and give young children 100 percent of your attention when they are near or around water.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

There is always risk associated with being in, on and around the water. But, loss of life from drowning CAN and SHOULD be prevented and we have the power to make that happen.

Being safe in and around the water requires more than just swimming lessons. It requires constant, careful supervision of children, appropriate fencing and safety equipment, protection from hazards, knowing what to do in an emergency, including CPR, and an understanding that safety is a personal responsibility.

Learning to swim and the exposure to the water safety skills and messages that swimming lessons offer provide a lifelong foundation for drowning prevention.