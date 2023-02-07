Propose At This East Texas Restaurant For Chance To Win Free Food For A Year

Get our free mobile app

Love is in the air. It's Valentine's season after all and the day for lovers to celebrate their love is coming up Tuesday, February 14th. There are going to be a lot of nervous men and women across East Texas working up the nerve to pop the question to their girlfriend or boyfriend with hopes of them saying yes to becoming their fiance.

After all the practice, when it comes time, there will be a lot of people getting down on one knee, popping the big question with anticipation of getting an overwhelming yes! Now if they do this inside a famous Lindale, Texas restaurant they'll get some cheers from other customers inside the restaurant too. Why would someone want to do this and ask their partner to marry them this way, because they could win free food for the next year!

So, if you're in love and have a love for fluffy pancakes, chicken 'n dumplings and country cooking take the person you've been dating to Cracker Barrel in Lindale off of I-20 and US Hwy. 69 and pop the question and ask them to marry you and you could be one of the five couples that win Cracker Barrel for a year. Now, of course, this is a nationwide promotion and it's not just happening in Lindale, it's happening at all of their locations.

It would definitely make a memorable marriage proposal memory. I can picture it now as I'm sitting in the middle section of Cracker Barrel in Lindale enjoying my pancake breakfast with bacon with my wife and there's a couple that is being led to their table by the hostess. The guy stops right by the fireplace, because it's the most romantic place in the restaurant, and turns around to his girlfriend, he gets down on one knee and proposes to her and she says yes and then the restaurant erupts with cheers!

Yes, it'll be happening that way, I can pretty much guarantee it. As with any promotion, there are certain things you need to do and be prepared to video and submit to be qualified to win free food for a year. You can get all those deets on the Cracker Barrel site. And if you've already been through a proposal and walked down the aisle (or going to soon), Cracker Barrel has something for you too!

