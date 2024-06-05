Stop Doing These Things that Make Your Texas Home a Target for Burglars

Make sure you're not giving any 'green lights' to would-be house burglars.

I've been considering these things lately regarding my home near Tyler, Texas. Although I have a great security system, it is still good to be aware of things that may make your home a target for those looking for an easy payday at your expense.

Honestly, just the thought of it disturbs me. Even if I know they can't get in without being caught, imagining a burglar in my home freaks me out. There's a good you can relate.

Getting ready to go out of town is already stressful. You have to worry about the planning, the packing, and ensuring your fur babies are cared for. On top of that, the worry of a potential home break-in can tempt us not to go--well, maybe.

An article in Reader's Digest outlined some of the most common things homeowners in Texas may do that could make their homes a potential target for intruders.

If you have a security system or a camera with an app you can monitor on your phone, that's great! But still, it doesn't make sense that we wouldn't do our best to deter burglars altogether. Even if they won't be able to get in and out without law enforcement showing up, most of us don't like the idea of strangers prowling about our properties.

Given that, check out the 15 things homeowners in Texas may be doing (or not doing) that may make their homes a burglary target:

15 Things Homeowners Do that Make Them a Target for Burglars Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

