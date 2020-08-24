Protest Erupts After Wisconsin Police Shoot Man

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after Kenosha police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers condemned the shooting Sunday of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, standard practice in a shooting by police.

Getty Images

A curfew was in place until 7 a.m. Monday.

Getty Images