Put a Smile on Your Face And Watch My Dog Go Trick-or-Treating

I've watched this so many times that I've lost count because it makes me happy.

2020 has been daunting for all of us and very taxing on mental health. It can be hard to wake up in the morning and find something that makes us smile; especially when a lot of us are still working from home and have kids in virtual school.

Here are some of the things that make me smile that I can't do in 2020:

1. going to concerts

2. going to Tennessee for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

3. going to movies

Needless to say, I'm always on the hunt for something that will make me feel GOOD. And I'll give credit where credit is due - my wife and co-host, AJ, has found a way to make me smile endlessly. It's this video.

She'll tell you that this wasn't an original idea; she'd seen it on Instagram multiple times and wanted to do it with OUR dog. So, she went to Goodwill, bought a white sheet, cut out holes for the eyes and our Miniature Schnauzer's snout, and made this adorable 20-second video, complete with the soundtrack from Harry Potter.

If you need something like this in your life, I highly suggest making your own video with your own pooch. I'll cherish this short video clip forever.