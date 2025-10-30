(KNUE-FM) Why would Texans want to begin doing something that sounds as silly as sprinkling coffee grounds around their bird feeders? I mean, don't we have enough to worry about already?

I recently installed a bird feeder outside my home in the Tyler area. So, when I ran across a story shared by Plant and Gardens Tips about this subject, I was fascinated. I confess that I was initially concerned that coffee grounds could potentially harm birds or other small creatures roaming the area—such as squirrels, for example.

Why Coffee Grounds Might Be a Game-Changer

As adorable as they can be, squirrels enjoy the buffet we provide for any feathered friends who may pop in for a snack at our Texas homes. But here's the thing about squirrels: According to some experts, squirrels DETEST the smell of coffee. As hard as it is for humans to imagine, squirrels do NOT feel that the best part of waking up is Folger's in their cup.

If you'd like to keep squirrels out of your bird feeder, they recommend sprinkling a one-inch layer of brewed/used coffee grounds around it. Don't worry. The coffee grounds won't harm the squirrels and can actually be good for the soil. However, since they don't enjoy the smell, it is allegedly supposed to deter them.

Coffee Grounds Can Help Your Garden, Too

Coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen, which can benefit certain plants, as per the University of Wyoming. Over time, the coffee grounds will serve as a natural fertilizer, adding essential nutrients to the soil and enhancing the beauty of your garden. This can be especially helpful if you have plants or flowers near your bird feeder.'

A Peaceful Compromise for Squirrel Lovers

Depending on weather conditions, you may want to re-sprinkle your one-inch layer of coffee grounds around the feeder once per week. Also, since we love our squirrels too, you may want to consider creating a separate area for squirrel snacks, while leaving the bird feeder resources for, well, birds.

