(Austin, Texas) - The debate about who is better between California and Texas will never find a winner. Each state is so different it really is hard to compare. The political culture is completely opposite. The economics of each state is completely opposite.

It really is a shock to the system when a person visits the other state. Since the mass exodus of Californians to Texas over the last few years, that difference amongst the two states has become more obvious. A transplant to Texas has learned a lot over the last year or so that she's been here and is going viral talking about it.

Learning, Loving, and Living in Texas

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Not that I don't want to experience other parts of our country, I just haven't had the opportunity to move there for an extended period of time to experience somewhere else. I have never been to California. Sure, I'd like to visit the state, but I don't think I'd want to live there.

samanthaspeiller on Instagram is a newbie to Texas (mysanantonio.com). She moved from California about a year or so ago. In her time here, she's learned a lot about our great state. For instance, the bugs are crazy here and will bite you.

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Crazy Weather and Insulting You With Manners

She also points out how crazy the weather is here in Texas, specifically how we just don't have seasons, it's just hot. The humidity here is something that most just don't experience anywhere else. Her description of our seasons here is pretty much spot on.

We can also rip you to shreds and it almost sounds polite. If you hear "Bless your heart," that's not empathy. Also, stay out of the left lane because that's the NASCAR lane.

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