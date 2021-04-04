Quick Draw Lottery Games Could Come To Texas Bars Soon

Even though Texas already has a lottery, a new bill that's being floated in the Texas Legislature could allow bars to host "quick draw" games. Why Texas won't just LEGALIZE GAMBLING altogether is beyond me but enough of my opinion, here's the facts.

According to KWTX, House Bill 817 was given a green light last month that would allow establishments with certain licenses or permits issued by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to host the games.

Quick draw games are lotto drawings that would be held 12 to 15 times per hour between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. on TV screens on the premises of the establishment. It would be up to the Texas Lottery Commission to oversee the games.

Proponents of the bill say that it would give a much needed boost economically to restaurants and bars struggling to come back from the pandemic and could pump millions into the state's Foundation School Program, which is the primary funding source for Texas school districts.

While others who are concerned feel like it could lead to addiction problems and quick draw lottery games are too similar to casino games and, therefore, could not be used in Texas without a constitutional amendment.

You can take a look at the bill RIGHT HERE and read it for yourself but what do you think? Should the bars and restaurants allow these games or should we just legalize gambling altogether in Texas?