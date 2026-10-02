EAST TEXAS -- East Texas could eventually have a brand-new state park practically in our backyard. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation announced Friday that it has secured 650 acres along Lake Palestine in Henderson County for a future Texas state park.

For those of us in the Tyler area, this is especially interesting because the property sits about 18 miles west of Tyler.

What's on the Lake Palestine Property?

The land includes about 2,000 feet of frontage along Lake Palestine, plus pine forests, ponds, pecan orchards, and other natural areas.

East Texas history is here, too.

The Pollard family has owned the property since 1940, and it was once part of the family's Texas Pecan Nursery operation.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation purchased the property for more than $10 million and plans to hold on to it until the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department can acquire it. That transfer is, at least for now, expected to happen sometime in late 2027, once additional money from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund becomes available.

What Could the New State Park Eventually Offer?

According to the Texas Tribune, while plans for the property include things like hiking and biking trails, camping, day-use areas, and of course access to Lake Palestine, developing a new state park takes time.

TPWD plans to open the future park in phases, potentially beginning with guided access before eventually adding day-use and overnight opportunities. Habitat restoration will also be part of preparing the property for its future as a state park.

Don't Pack the Picnic Basket Just Yet

So this isn't a new East Texas state park you can visit next weekend.

But for an area where many of us already spend time fishing, boating, and enjoying Lake Palestine, preserving 650 acres for future public use is certainly worth watching.

Read More: New Texas State Park Opened Sept. 24 With Limited Amenities

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