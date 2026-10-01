TEXAS -- It's funny when I talk to people from other parts of the country who think Texas is just one huge flatland of tumbleweeds and people on horseback, not that we don't have and love those things. But we know Texas has a bit of everything. Yes, we have flat areas, but also rolling hills, cliffs, and many diverse geographical areas.

Texas Has So Much Beautiful Nature to Offer

One of my favorite things to do on road trips or vacations is to hike. And NO, not because I'm some kind of fitness junkie. I mainly do it so I won't feel so bad about stuffing my face at dinner at the end of the day. KIDDING! I don't EVER feel bad about stuffing my face at dinner.

Seriously though, I love to hike. Being out in nature is truly therapeutic and reminds us that whole other worlds exist beyond the things that occupy our frantic minds most of the time. That change of perspective is often all it takes to give us the strength and peace to dive back into the daily grind.

Did you know that we have amazing hikes all over Texas? Some of them have truly INSANELY beautiful views. It's true. In fact, you may have several others you'd add to this list of three I'm sharing with you here. If so, please let me know so we can add them to the list. You can email me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Three Texas Trails With Seriously Beautiful Views

OK, you're asking about these three hikes with amazing views?

The San Gabriel River Trail near Georgetown, TX -- You take this trail from the also-famous Blue Hole in Texas. We're talking about a 10.4-mile "out and back" trail that's good for a range of hiking abilities. Plus, there are other activities too, and it is dog-friendly. However, don't forget their leashes. The Balcones Canyonlands near Marble Falls, TX -- This trail is connected to a national wildlife refuge in the gorgeous Texas Hill Country. Originally formed to protect two endangered songbirds in 1992, it's also home to other wildlife species, as well. So get ready to commune with nature. Garner State Park near Concan, TX -- In addition to hiking, this is a great place for swimming or just relaxing. Back to hiking: enjoy 16 miles of discovery and exploration of that iconic Hill Country terrain.

Read More: The Most Soul-Soothing Hikes in Texas This Fall