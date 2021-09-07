RaeLynn's version of the "Fancy Like" dance is a true one-of-a-kind. The singer took to social media to offer her version, and if labor is induced, then hey — it's a nice side effect.

Baby Daisy is due any day now, as indicated by RaeLynn's #9monthspregnant hashtag. "Hopefully this dance will induce labor," she writes two days before Labor Day.

It's a pretty spot-on recreation of the dance Walker Hayes and his family did to help his song "Fancy Like" go viral. The song has been the No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs song for several weeks since and is approaching Top 20 on the Country Airplay chart.

Recognizing the effort, Hayes replied to RaeLynn's video with "nailed it" and seven heart emojis.

On Sunday, RaeLynn showed some maternity pictures on Instagram and wrote about her journey. Daisy will be her first child with husband Josh Davis after five years of marriage.

"Thank you for showing me how women are truly superhero’s (sic)," she writes. "This 9 months we’ve conquered Type 1 Diabetes, 90 minute shows and a lot of cheese enchiladas. I’ve loved harder, written better songs and grew more than I ever thought I could because of you. Me and Your dad are anxiously awaiting your arrival. Can’t wait to have my ultimate dream come true … getting to be your Mother."

The former contestant on The Voice and country hitmaker has been very open about her pregnancy on social media, sharing several maternity shoots among memes, photos and videos.

Musically, RaeLynn has a full-length studio album coming: Baytown album drops Sept. 24.