Five years ago this gem was uploaded to YouTube, and with the four soldout Cross Canadian Ragweed reunion shows next year, we thought it'd be the perfect time to bring it back

In all seriousness, this may be the most important Texas and Red Dirt video ever uploaded to YouTube. But before we get to into it, if you've been living under a rock, Ragweed is reuniting.

Next April, Ragweed will co-headline the reunion show with Turnpike Troubadours, they're calling it The Boys From Oklahoma. Mike McClure, The Great Divide, Jason Boland, and Stoney LaRue will be there. All four shows are already sold out.

“I should not have said I’d never do it. When I told you that, I thought, ‘What if we do [reunite]? I’ll have to eat my words,’” he tells Rolling Stone Country. “Now, I’m sitting right here with a mouthful of my words. You really never know, and you should never say never.”

The video. In 2003 Cross Canadian Ragweed was the hottest band in the scene and breaking out nationally. During a CD/DVD combo recording at Shadow Canyon in College Station, the guys brought out every-damn-body: Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Bleu Edmondson, Jason Boland, and Randy Rogers to sing "Boys From Oklahoma." It's amazing.

Looking for more context about this video we found a 2004 Q&A with Cody Canada at Lone Star Music Magazine, "Soul Gravy, features the band’s first live DVD... a baker’s dozen new studio tracks, including a storming cover of Hubbard’s “Wanna Rock & Roll” and a new version of one of Ragweed’s best songs, “Alabama. ”The 16-song DVD, recorded before a rabid, packed-to-the-walls crowd at College Station’s Shadow Canyon."

Here's to more Ragwed shows being announced soon.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! to hear Koe Wetzel, Cody Canada, Cross Canadian Ragweed, and all the best Texas & Red Dirt, commercial-free all day. Click here for IOS or here for ANDROID

The Top 10 Funny Rejected Texas License Plates The Texas DMV allows you to construct a message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette. However the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content.