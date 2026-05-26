(Tyler, Texas) - Playing the Texas Lottery can be fun. Scratch off tickets can be a quick way to add some folding cash to your pocket. The "pick your number" names are a little bit more sophisticated but could have a nice payoff.

It's always cool to hear about someone winning big on a scratch off ticket. It's certainly a scenario we've all played out in our heads. A Tyler resident recently made that scenario a real thing by taking home $1 million.

A Tyler Resident is the State's Newest Millionaire

This is pretty cool. The Texas Lottery announced that a Tyler resident has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch off ticket. The East Texan took a chance on the $50 ticket "Casino Millions."

Million Dollar Winner Tyler Game No. 2689 - Casino Millions - Texas Lottery loading...

If you've traveled on the "industrial side" of Loop 323, you've passed Tyler Travel Center. It's a nice stop for truckers in the Tyler area. It's also known for the numerous American flags that fly on the edge of their lot.

Million Dollar Winner Tyler Tyler Travel Center - Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: When Tyler, Texas Wasn't the Metropolis it is Now

The Tyler Resident and the Tyler Retailer are Both Winners

Not only does the Tyler resident take home a nice chunk of change, the retailer could, too. Tyler Travel Center could get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Congratulations to the Tyler winner and congratulations to Tyler Travel Center for selling this winning ticket.

READ MORE: 2nd Denny’s to Open in Tyler, Texas in Former Popular Diner's Building

13 of the Newest Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play Now (Accurate as of May 4, 2026) We all could use some extra padding in our bank accounts. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media