This Delicious Texas Restaurant Has Got a Full-Size Water Ride Adventure In It

It's a Houston, TX-based restaurant chain that basically guarantees that your kids can't be bored while waiting to be sat for dinner this summer. Have you heard of Rainforest Cafe yet?

The company boasts locations in the United States, Galveston, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, the U.A.E., Japan, and Malta.

As you've likely already put together, it's a jungle-themed restaurant chain that offers "sumptuous food, cool shade among the lush vegetation of this unique eco-system," and guess what? The one in Galveston has a full-size adventure water ride.

Rainforest Café Restaurant River Adventure Ride in Galveston is just $7 per person, and it's a jungle-themed water raft ride that's located right inside the restaurant, just next to the gift shop.

Here's what folks had to say about it:

Sweet Epiphany: "So it's Jungle Cruise meets Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean. But the vehicle of choice for the ride was a bit odd considering you don't drop or even go at very fast speeds. Doesn't even look like you'd get much water on you. But looks like a fun experience if you're eating in the restaurant or waiting for a reservation."

Ryan Barner "It would be funny if this was the only way to get from the host stand to the tables."

Shadowcat107: "I never knew there was a ride. I love the Rainforest Cafe but a ride in the restaurant that’s pretty cool."

I mean it's not a high-speed roller coaster with 360 twists and loops, but not a bad way to spend 10 minutes while you wait to eat, right? Check it out:

