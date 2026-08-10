Texas prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Lance Kaeden Rains, the Chandler man charged with capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Gabriel McBride and his 17-year-old daughter, Beverly. Court records show the decision was filed before the state's Aug. 5 deadline for seeking capital punishment.

What Happened in the 2018 McBride Murders

According to CBS 19, Gabe McBride and his 17-year-old daughter Beverly were shot and killed in their Henderson County Home on December 10, 2018 according to officials. Rains was arrested in January of 2026 after new information was discovered in this case.

READ MORE: Henderson County, Texas Mugshot is Bad but Comments Are Worse

How Investigators Linked Rains to the Case

According to the arrest affidavit in June 2024, Rains' friend told Henderson County investigators that Rains was responsible for the murders, providing a detailed account of how he committed both killings. The friend allegedly provided investigators with details about the killings that had never been released publicly.

The document reported that the friend identified the murder weapon as a small gun belonging to Rains' grandfather. Investigators later traced the firearm through a pawn shop before locating its current owner in Oklahoma City.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators believe Rains knew Gabriel McBride sold marijuana and went to the home intending to buy some. According to investigators, Rains was unaware Beverly McBride was also inside the home.

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What's Next in the Court Case

Rains is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 2, 2026.

Remaining Executions Scheduled in Texas for 2026 Here is a look at criminals on death row in Texas who have their executions scheduled. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins