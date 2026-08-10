Most Texans know traffic laws are sometimes ignored when you’re behind the wheel, especially when we are talking about people speeding on the Interstate. We also know that here in the Lone Star State just like across the country, there are too many people that are attempting to text while driving and attempt to stay in their lane. It’s not safe, you should be paying attention to the road. But what about wearing earbuds or headphones while driving, is that illegal in Texas?

Is It Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Texas?

Many drivers assume that driving with earbuds is illegal. The reason I assumed that is because it can be illegal for your stereo to be up too loud as it can become a distraction and cause you to not be able to hear emergency vehicles. But I have to admit I am wrong. According to Versus Texas, there is no state law that makes it illegal to wear headphones while driving in Texas.

READ MORE: Can Texas Residents Legally Drive with Pets on Their Laps?

When Earbuds Could Get You in Trouble

While it’s not illegal to wear earbuds while driving in Texas, if you get in a collision and law enforcement determines the earbuds were a contributing factor, you could be held responsible. And as mentioned, it could make it difficult to know when emergency vehicles are nearby.

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Why Safety Should Come First

There are so many people traveling at a high rate of speed. It’s always best to pay full attention when you’re driving. There are fatal crashes in Texas every day. You don’t want your family to go through that. Please, make sure you’re paying attention and following all laws when driving in Texas.

Tips To Avoid Distracted Driving Gallery Credit: Dave Steel