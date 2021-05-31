Could this Finally be the Real Recipe for Raising Cane’s Secret Sauce?
As I was checking out at Dollar General today, I was listening in on two women talking about finding the recipe for and making the famous Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers dipping sauce the day before... successfully! Of course, I was all ears!
Being me, I had to insert myself into the check-out line conversation. According to the woman, the sauce is simple to make. She says it's one cup mayo, to one half cup ketchup, and 1 and a splash more tablespoons of Worchester sauce. She added that you should season to taste with Tony's, black pepper, etc... Another woman in line added that blended-up capers are the secret additive to what's listed above. Hmmm... Capers? I'm not sure about that, however, one thing is for sure... everyone would love the recipe for Cane's sauce!
I still remember when the Louisiana-born eatery opened in our area. Some of my co-workers were buying the sauce by the fountain cup to use with everything they ate... not just their chicken fingers. It was love at the first dip. Truly.
As I was leaving the store, the lady in the checkout line made sure to tell me that the recipe she used was a derivative of one found at CopyKat.com.
I literally just heard about this recipe a few hours ago, so I haven't tried making it yet. Have you tried a copycat recipe for the Raising Cane's dipping sauce? What did you use and how did it turn out? Inquiring minds want to know! Plus, if you beat me to making this, I want to hear from you!