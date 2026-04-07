(KNUE-FM) I'm sorry, what? A tea bag in the car? Why? It was fascinating to learn that keeping a tea bag in your vehicle can be surprisingly helpful for Texas drivers.

Wait… Why Would You Put a Tea Bag in Your Car?

I swear, I feel like the headlines we're running across as a society are getting weirder every single day. So if you saw this title and thought, 'What the actual heck,' just know you're not alone.

Get our free mobile app

Despite the odd notion that Texas car owners should keep a tea bag in their cars, it makes sense once we delve deeper. And no, it's not so we'll have for on hand if we need a quick 'pick-me-up' in the afternoon.

The Natural Air Freshener You Didn’t See Coming

So why in the world do some people suggest keeping a tea bag in your car at all times? According to LifeHackWhiz.com, keeping a tea bag in your car can offer several benefits. Be sure to get a tea bag that smells amazing to you, because its fresh scent will diffuse into your vehicle, and you can create your own aromatherapy spa.

A Simple Trick to Reduce Odors and Moisture Without Chemicals

If you want to make it even more aromatic, stick a tea bag in your A/C slots. It will smell amazing, AND you won't have those strange chemicals floating around your car with your kids; that's safer and better for everyone. Plus, it's allegedly longer-lasting.

Where to Put the Tea Bag for Best Results

In addition, tea bags help 'to absorb moisture, which will eradicate bacteria responsible for bad odors.' That's going to be very helpful once spring has passed and we get into our lovely, humid Texas summer. Plus, I guess if you DO need a quick afternoon pick-me-up...just saying. Actually, don't do that.