Randall County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Sex Offender Phone Scam

This phone scam that is currently going around the Texas Panhandle is hitting local registered sex offenders. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said that an individual calling registered sex offenders and claiming to be a sergeant with a local sheriff's office.

The phone scam tells the victims they have warrants and are required to submit a DNA sample. The victim is then told a random amount of money to put on a pre-paid card to avoid being arrested.

Randall County Sheriff's Office

All of the calls have originated from a number with the local 806 area code.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office says it will never call anyone with outstanding warrants to request money and anyone receiving a call of this nature should not send money in any form to the caller. Report any of these phone scam calls to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.