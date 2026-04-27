The 12th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is back for its second year at The Park of East Texas, a sprawling 300-acre campus in West Tyler.

We don't want you to miss out on the party!

For anyone who is still hoping and praying to get their hands on some VIP tickets, this is your last chance at freebies!

Our friends at Mission Golf Cart are giving away one pair of VIP tickets for free to a lucky listener. The winner will be chosen on Tuesday, May 5.

Red Dirt 2026

This year, Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is celebrating 12 years, and it's going to be one for the books! You won't want to miss out on enjoying the 17+ BBQ joints that will be there and the stellar lineup, which includes:

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and brought to you by Patterson, Cavender's, R&K Distributors, Altra Federal Credit Union, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, The Texas Green Sauce, Sweet Gourmet, HFNS Property Management, T-Mobile Fiber Internet East Texas, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Wreck Law, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Mission Golf Carts, Palm Beach Tan, Jaime Goode Photography, TPS Offroad, and Smith County 9-1-1.

Red Dirt BBQ '25 Gallery: Only The Joints, Fans, & Vendors Photos We've got hundreds of great photos this year. If you see a pic you like, download and share it on your socials for free. Please give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).