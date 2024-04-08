Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival: The Full List of Our ’24 BBQ Joints

Come May 4th, folks from Houston, TX, and across North America will once again return to The Brick Streets of Tyler, TX. The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is back.

Tickets are on sale and they are moving fast, our VIP tickets have all been purchased. The good news you can still get General Admission which includes BBQ, or Concert-Only tickets. Ladies and gentlemen your '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

Now how about the BBQ Joints? Each year we welcome a couple dozen of Texas' finest to The Brick Streets and that proud tradition will continue in '24

It's no secret that Texans are proud people, and two of the things we're most proud of are our barbecue and our music. That's how Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was born. Now featuring more than 20 of the most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas AND the biggest names in Texas & Red Dirt Music, we combine the best of both worlds. If you haven't been to Red Dirt yet, we hope to see you in 2024.

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life you've gotta download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile app for ANDROID or IOS.

Now let's check out the full list of BBQ Joints you'll be sampling smoked meats from come May 4th.

