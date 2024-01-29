The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, The Full Lineup for ’24

You know what they say, Tyler, TX, "time flies when you're having fun," and boy are "they" right. Come May, we'll be taking over The Brick Streets once again, this time for our 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

Get our free mobile app

Since we began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to the brick streets: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more. We look to continue that proud tradition this year.

In addition to the music, through the years, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Stay tuned as we will be announcing all of our joints soon.

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 4th. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 2nd, at reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on The Brick Streets this spring.

Oh, and if you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world. Be sure to give the pod a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify and anywhere fine pods can be found.

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, your '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Pony Bradshaw

Treaty Oak Revival

Mark Chestnutt

Kolby Cooper

Casey Donahew

Randy Rogers Band