What an amazing day it's been. Thousands of people from across the country came to Tyler, TX, for our 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival to enjoy live music, BBQ, and friends.

This year's our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and this story has lots of pictures from the show. If you see one, or some, that you like feel free to save, screenshot, or download and use for yourself, absolutely free of charge.

ARTIST SCHEDULE:

3:45pm – Kaitlin Butts

4:30pm – Mike and the Moonpies

5:45pm – Charlie Robison

7:00pm – William Clark Green

8:30pm – Shane Smith & the Saints

10:00pm – Charley Crockett

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

Here's Your Exciting Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Photo Gallery (Tyler, TX) This year's our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and this story has lots of pictures from the show. If you see one, or some, that you like feel free to save, screenshot, or download and use for yourself, absolutely free of charge.