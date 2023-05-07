Here&#8217;s Your Exciting Red Dirt BBQ &#038; Music Festival Photo Gallery (Tyler, TX)

Here’s Your Exciting Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Photo Gallery (Tyler, TX)

Callynth Photography,Canva

What an amazing day it's been. Thousands of people from across the country came to Tyler, TX, for our 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival to enjoy live music, BBQ, and friends.

This year's our 9th festival on The Brick Streets and this story has lots of pictures from the show. If you see one, or some, that you like feel free to save, screenshot, or download and use for yourself, absolutely free of charge.

ARTIST SCHEDULE:

3:45pm – Kaitlin Butts
4:30pm – Mike and the Moonpies
5:45pm – Charlie Robison
7:00pm – William Clark Green
8:30pm – Shane Smith & the Saints
10:00pm – Charley Crockett

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt in your life? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to stream the best music in the world. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.

Full Lineup Announced For '23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 6th. Tickets are on sale now at reddirtbbqfest.com. We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.
