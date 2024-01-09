The Top 10 Most Innapopriate Rejected Texas License Plates of ’23 That’ll Make You Laugh

Ah yes, personalized license plates. How else will everyone in Dallas, TX know that you've gotta unique and creative sense of humor? But for real, who doesn't love tryna decipher these babies in traffic?

Most people opt for the random assigned license plate, but there are few bold souls with something to say who decide the best way to say it is via their license plates. For these folks, the Texas DMV allows you to construct a message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette.

However the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content... unless you are able to sneak it past them of course.

FOX 26 Houston, was able to collect data from January to November 2023, "it was not available for December 2023, but TxDMV's records state more than 3,000 license plates were declined." Which was a big drop from the staggering 5,000+ license plates rejected the year before.

Why are some plates rejected?

According to The TxDMV, "plates can be rejected if they are considered "objectionable", "misleading" or:

Indecent, which includes references to a sexual act, sexual body part, excretory or bodily fluids or functions, or a "69"

Vulgar, meaning containing swear or curse words

Derogatory, including words that belittle, demean, or disparage any person, group, race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or associated with an organization that advocates such expressions

Refer to race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, even if the reference is not derogatory

Refer to illegal activity like gangs, violence, or implied threats of harm. It also cannot describe, advertise, advocate, promote, encourage, glorify, or condone violence, crime or unlawful conduct. For a full list of guidelines, click here.

