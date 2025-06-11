(KNUE-FM) Do you ever wish you could escape for a little while?

Just head out of town, find sanctuary, and get away for a little while from the chaos and the crowds?

I think we all do sometimes.

But where does one go to escape for a little while? Wouldn't it be great if we could find a place right here in Texas?

The good people at Love Exploring may have found exactly what you want.

They say they may have found the most relaxing--and remote--retreat in the Lone Star State.

What Makes a Texas Retreat Truly Relaxing?

Karlina Valeiko is a writer for the website Love Exploring. She has written about some of the most remote and relaxing places to chill the heck out in every state in the U.S. Ya know, the kind of places that really allow you to disconnect and feel away from it all.

That can mean different things for each of us. But for many of us nature-loving Texans, this might be what you're looking for.

I'm one of those people.

After a day of horseback riding or hiking, enjoy the on-site restaurant and saloon. Wildcatter Ranch & Resort, YouTube|Daytripper Enjoy the on-site restaurant and saloon after a day of horseback riding or hiking.

Wildcatter Ranch & Resort, YouTube|Daytripper loading...

The idea of getting away somewhere quiet where I can unplug and tune into beautiful nature views and peaceful settings sounds pretty nice from time to time.

The Most Peaceful Getaway in Texas, According to Some Experts

So, since Valeiko from Love Exploring perused some of the country's most remote and relaxing places, state by state, what secret spot was named in Texas?

Have you ever visited the Wildcatter Ranch & Resort?

Popular YouTube Channel, the DayTripper, shared a video of their visit:

Where is this place, you may wonder?

Where Is Wildcatter Ranch & Resort Located?

Nestled in the plains of the Texas Panhandle, the Wildcatter Ranch and Resort can be found just about 90 miles northwest of Fort Worth. It's close to Graham, Texas.

What to Expect at Wildcatter Ranch

From what we've read and seen, if you're looking for a bit of that kicked-back ranch living, this may be the spot for a long weekend getaway. They also host reunions and other special events, so keep that in mind.

I could sit here for hours...and hours. Wildcatter Ranch & Resort, YouTube|Daytripper I could sit here for hours...and hours. Wildcatter Ranch & Resort, YouTube|Daytripper loading...

Activities, Amenities, and Dining Options on the Ranch

They offer a variety of places to stay on the Ranch, from a more cottage-like style to rustic cabin suites. You can relax by the gorgeous infinity pool, or kick it up a notch with a hike or horseback riding.

This Might Be One of the Best Weekend Getaways for Texans Ever

I don't know about you, but this sounds exactly like the place I've been thinking about.

Relaxing. Remote. Authentically Texas.

Where's your favorite place in Texas to get away for a while?

I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

