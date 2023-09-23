Breakfast Lovers, Rejoice! New Brunch Cafe is Coming Soon to Tyler, Texas

Hey, fellow breakfast lovers in Tyler, Texas! A new cafe for breakfast and/or brunch is coming soon to our area!

I'm one of those people who could eat breakfast for lunch, dinner, and of course...breakfast. And if you can relate to that, you may be just as happy as I am to hear that a new cafe is coming to one of our East Texas cities very soon.

Are you familiar with Another Broken Egg Cafe? Well, you're about to be. I'd never heard of it until yesterday. But after taking a little time to peruse their menu offerings I'm pretty stoked.

Offering breakfast, brunch, lunch, and crafted cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe currently has several locations in Dallas, Texas, and one in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to a story shared by CBS 19, the new cafe "will be located near South Broadway Ave. and Grande Blvd very soon, according to the Tyler real estate company, Drake Real Estate and Investments."

Co-owners of the soon-to-be arrive Another Broken Egg Cafe in Tyler, Texas, Ray Pynes and Lacy Gailligan, said that they're excited to be opening after having found the "perfect spot."

What can we Tyler, Texas people look forward to, you may be wondering?

A quick peek at their website is enough to whet your appetite. They had this to say about what we can expect in the near future:

"Another Broken Egg Cafe isn't your typical breakfast, brunch, or lunch restaurant. Our passion is delivering uncompromising, southern-inspired culinary innovation and 'craveably' delicious dishes. On our menu, you will find chef-inspired, breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes as well as hand-crafted cocktails, spiked cold brews, mimosas and a full bar."

From the chicken and waffles and seasonal offerings to the crab cake benedict and breakfast bowls, I'm ready for them to open their doors ASAP.

Take a look at their menu and learn more about the company here.

Here are a few more photos of the yummy food you can expect:

Breakfast Lovers, Rejoice! New Brunch Cafe is Coming Soon to Tyler, Texas From the chicken and waffles and seasonal offerings to the crab cake benedict and breakfast bowls, I'm ready for them to open their doors ASAP in Tyler, Texas.

