Ride Texas Sky Screamer At Six Flags Over Texas On Your Stomach, Yeah Or Nay?

Six Flags Over Texas is calling it the 'extreme flying experience'. I believe that statement 100% too! They're going to give park guests the opportunity to feel like Superman while on the Texas Sky Screamer.

Introduced in 2013, the Texas Sky Screamer is a chair swing ride that carries riders to heights of 400 feet and spins them up to 35 miles per hour in a 124-foot wide circle and now there's a new way to experience this ride, on your belly. Yeah, the two bucket seats you normally ride in have been traded out for a full-body harness where you'll be strapped in and laying face down.

I believe experiencing the ride this way is definitely an 'extreme flying experience' and isn't for anyone who's afraid of heights at all! Now, I can imagine the views are fantastic during this two-minute and forty-five-second ride This is considered a premium experience that will require an additional fee and ride capacity is limited. If you're a daredevil and want to do this, I'd suggest hitting up that special kiosk in Gotham City to purchase this experience of a lifetime as soon as you get inside the park. At the time of this posting, that fee is not listed on the Six Flags website.

So if you're into extreme and have a few extra bucks, this seems like it would be a very memorable experience. Remember it's only available for a limited time, so don't miss your opportunity to be like Superman! As you can imagine the comments left on this post on the SIx Flags Facebook page range from 'OMG YESSSSSS' to 'fun' to 'absolutely the hell not' to 'nope'!

Beginning Saturday (March 12th), Six Flags will be open daily during spring break week and is now open on weekends. The park is also getting ready to debut two new attractions this year too:

Both rides are expected to open sometime this year. As you wait for them to open you can get a sneak peek at the fun awaits you.

