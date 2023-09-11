Win Tickets to Riley Green’s Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour

Riley Green is going on tour and this is you chance to win tickets to one of his shows!

We don't want you to miss out on Green's Ain't My Last Rodeo tour in 2024, so we're giving away two pairs of tickets to some lucky winners. The tickets will be to his show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on April 25, 2024.

Fans are sure to hear some new music and maybe even some favorites from the past at this show. As seen on Green's website, his music is created to make fans and listeners feel something.

Riley Green has been compelling Country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from, since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018.

All you have to do for a chance to win is participate in our social sweep below. You have until Sept 22 to enter. Winners will be notified on Sept. 25.

