The Board Game ‘Risk’ Is Becoming a TV Series

From a house of cards to the game of strategic conquest.

After establishing quite a few of its toys and games at films, Hasbro is now moving into the world of prestige television, with the classic board game Risk set to become a series produced by Beau Willimon, who created the American version of House of Cards for Netflix and worked as its showrunner for its first four season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Willimon has signed a first-look deal with Entertainment One — which is owned by Hasbro. The Risk show will be part of the deal. Michael Lombardo, president of global TV for the company, had this to say about the announcement:

In Beau, we've found an amazing combination of brilliant producer, singular creator, and avid fan of Risk. We can't wait to work with him and the rest of the Westward team to reimagine that brand and so much more.

Risk was created in 1957 and has remained in print for more than 50 years. The board is a map of the entire world; players take turn trying to conquer the globe. (In recent years, Hasbro has also made licensed versions of Risk for Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and other franchises.) Risk is famous for its complex strategies and games that can stretch on many hours, or even days. An entertaining experience that goes on way longer than it feels like it should? That does sound like the perfect source material for a prestige TV series in 2020! At present the Risk series does not have a home, but given Willimon’s prior TV success and a popular brand, it will almost certainly find a taker somewhere that will want to air or stream it.