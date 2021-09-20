The Texas Rose Festival is celebrating it's 88th year in existence bringing the East Texas community together for heritage and tradition. Everyone gets excited for the Queen's Coronation, Ribbon Cutting, and Rose Presentation, the Queen's Tea, Rose Parade, and the 7th annual Roses in the Park concert. The Roses in the Park concert this year is going to be so much fun you will want to put this on your calendar now.

The event will take place Saturday, October 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m. this is family friendly and free to attend. The concert will be held at the Bergfeld Park Ampitheater located at 1510 South College in Tyler. The concert is being sponsored by Verabank and is all about music, family, and fun.

What Live Music Can You Expect at the 7th Annual Roses in the Park Concert in Tyler?

We will be playing your favorite Texas and Red Dirt country as we kick off the event at 4:30 p.m. with live music starting at 5:30 p.m. by the local group "Untold Story". The musical headliners will hit the stage at approximately 7:00 p.m. and it will be Micky & The Motorcars.

Other Important Details Regarding Roses in the Park

This concert is put on by the Strutters Executive Board, founded in 1939, this amazing local organization is also responsible for running the Texas Rose Parade. Your family will love this free concert, and you're even allowed to bring your own cooler for snacks and drinks. Please feel free to share these details and invite all of your friends and family to this free community concert.

