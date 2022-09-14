There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!

The details made their way to social media just this morning, which is amazing because it wasn't long ago that they opened their third location on Broadway avenue. But with so many people absolutely loving their food we are beyond excited as they continue to expand.

Where is the Fourth Ruby's Mexican Restaurant Opening?

That is the million dollar question right now as the post on Facebook only states that there will be a fourth location and it's the post is actually asking people to comment where they want the next location to be. There is no indication whatsoever as to where it will be but some of the suggestions posted so far show that Ruby's fans would love a location in South Tyler more toward the Cumberland Shopping Center. Others commented that they would love Ruby's to take the location of the old Fuzzy's on Old Jacksonville Hwy. And tons of comments saying to get out of Tyler and go to other locations.

The Other Ruby's Locations Are Alive and Well

The three locations so far are 2021 E Gentry Parkway, 813 Lindsey lane, 3502 S Broadway. I would highly encourage you to stop by and grab some tacos.

Best Options for Queso and Chips in Tyler, Texas Here is where you should go when looking for the best queso and chips in Tyler, TX

Here Is Where To Find Amazing Breakfast Tacos in Tyler Starting your day with breakfast tacos is always a great idea, here is where to get the best breakfast tacos in the Tyler area.