An East Texas man was arrested after allegedly shooting a goat that was tied up and also threatening his own family members. 34-year-old Roberto Castro was arrested in Rusk County.

What Led Deputies to the Rusk County Property?

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a residence at 13305 County Road 117 in North Kilgore for a call regarding domestic violence and cruelty to livestock animals. During the investigation, leads were developed which resulted in investigators obtaining a search warrant for the property.

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Investigators Say a Goat Was Shot While Tethered

Deputies on the property found an injured Lamancha breed of domestic goat who appeared to have been shot in the neck area. Law enforcement then found video of Castro firing multiple rounds from a handgun in the direction of the tethered goat.

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Family Members Reported Receiving Threats

Deputies determined that Castro intentionally shot the goat to terrorize the family that he was angry with. There were also text messages from Castro that made threats of serious bodily injury and even death toward family members, also threatening to burn a domestic house cat.

Town and Country Animal Hospital responded to the scene and the goat is now in their care.

Law enforcement was able to make contact with Castro during a traffic stop which resulted in charges of DWI and driving with an invalid license. Investigators were able to obtain warrants for these additional charges.

Here are the charges that Castro is now facing resulting in a bond total of $56,000.

(1) Driving While Intoxicated $ 3, 500.00

(2) Driving While License Invalid: $ 1,500.00

(3) Possession of Marijuana: $ 3,000.00

(4) Terroristic Threat (Family Violence): $ 8,000.00

(5) Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Material: $ 20,000.00

(6) Cruelty Livestock Animal: $ 20,000.00

Castro is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Texas Most Wanted Fugitives Who Were Captured From March Thru Early May 18 fugitives who were on the Texas DPS Most Wanted Lists were captured from the beginning of March through May 7, 2026. Gallery Credit: Danny Merrell