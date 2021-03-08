Sadie, The German Shepher Is Looking For Her Fur-Ever Home

Get our free mobile app

She's pretty active and will need a new owner that will keep up with her and all of her energy.

If you love German Shepherds, then we want you to meet Sadie. Sadie is a one year old female German Shepherd that is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Sadie weighs a healthy seventy five pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Sadie is an active girl. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car, just like any other dog. Sadie would be best suited in a household with older children because of her size, plus they can help harness some of her energy through play. Best of all, Sadie is house trained. She will go home with you with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Sadie call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies