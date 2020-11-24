Safe and Unsafe Thanksgiving Foods for Your Pets

For any pet owner, it can be a daily struggle to keep your furry family member from begging at the dinner table. 98 percent of the time, we cave and give them a morsel in hopes that it will satisfy them and they'll retreat to another activity. With Thanksgiving upon us, you and your pet's mouths will be watering with all the great food spread before us.

All of the food on our Thanksgiving table is good for us. However, not all of it can be good for your pet. For the most part, turkey is fine for your cat or dog to enjoy a small piece. Bet there will be more than turkey on our table. Let's take a look at what can and cannot be good for your dog or cat to eat.

Okay for a Dog

Turkey with no skin, fat or bones

Cheese

Rice

Sweet potatoes

Carrots

Celery

Corn that is not on the cob

Green beans

Pumpkin

Apple without the core or seeds

Not Okay for a Dog

Ham

Onions

Raisins or grapes

Raw or mashed potatoes

Raw dough

Store bought deserts

Stuffing

Pie filling

Canned cranberries

Chocolate

Garlic

Okay for a Cat

Turkey

Unseasoned potatoes, green beans or peas

Cranberries

Pumpkin

Not Okay for a Cat

Alcohol

Bread dough

Turkey bones, skin or fat

Stuffing

Butter

Nutmeg, sage, nutmeg or garlic

Onions

Nuts

Of course, you know your pet better than anyone but this is pretty good general outline of what you can and can't feed them. Happy Thanksgiving.