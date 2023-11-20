Here are Restaurants that Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in East Texas
Looking for places to go OUT to eat on Thanksgiving in Longview or Tyler, Texas this Thursday?
My sister and I were chatting on Facebook the other day when she managed to sincerely surprise me. Apparently, my Mom announced she wasn't particularly in the mood for the more traditional Thanksgiving foods this year, and that she actually wanted to go out to eat this year.
I was taken aback. This is definitely not something I would've expected to hear any of my family members say--especially my Mom.
While I confess, I am craving a little turkey and dressing and green bean casserole and a plethora of different kinds of pies, there is something to be sad about not having to spend all that time in the kitchen--both prepping and cooking. Not to mention getting to avoid dealing with all of those DISHES afterward.
Plus, I can simply make those foods for Christmas dinner, so I'm all good. So that leaves the question: What places will be open on Thanksgiving Day in East Texas?
According to a story shared by Dish on the Dish, these are the restaurants we know of, so far, that are planning to be open on Thanksgiving:
Longview:
Saltgrass Steak House
Golden Corral
Cracker Barrel
Applebee's on W Loop 281
Posado's
IHOP
Denny's
Red Lobster
Tyler:
Saltgrass Steak House
Mercado's
Whataburger
Cracker Barrel, US Hwy 69 N
Golden Corral
IHOP--both locations
Denny's on W. Gentry Pkwy
Red Lobster
Kilgore:
Denny's
McKay's Ranch House is offering a holiday-themed lunch
Lufkin:
Ralph & Kacoo's
IHOP
Golden Corral
Cracker Barrel
If you are a restaurant owner or manager, or you personally know for sure other East Texas restaurants are planning to be open on Thanksgiving Day, send an email to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
Wishing you and yours a very happy one--no matter where or what you'll be eating.
5 Big Retailers in Texas We Know Will be Closed Thanksgiving '23
10 Thanksgiving Movies That The Whole Family Will LOVE
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
14 Suggestions from Tylerites to Order a Thanksgiving Meal or Sit Down to Eat on Thanksgiving Day
Gallery Credit: Google Maps