Looking for places to go OUT to eat on Thanksgiving in Longview or Tyler, Texas this Thursday?

My sister and I were chatting on Facebook the other day when she managed to sincerely surprise me. Apparently, my Mom announced she wasn't particularly in the mood for the more traditional Thanksgiving foods this year, and that she actually wanted to go out to eat this year.

I was taken aback. This is definitely not something I would've expected to hear any of my family members say--especially my Mom.

While I confess, I am craving a little turkey and dressing and green bean casserole and a plethora of different kinds of pies, there is something to be sad about not having to spend all that time in the kitchen--both prepping and cooking. Not to mention getting to avoid dealing with all of those DISHES afterward.

Plus, I can simply make those foods for Christmas dinner, so I'm all good. So that leaves the question: What places will be open on Thanksgiving Day in East Texas?

Get our free mobile app

According to a story shared by Dish on the Dish, these are the restaurants we know of, so far, that are planning to be open on Thanksgiving:

Longview:

Saltgrass Steak House

Golden Corral

Cracker Barrel

Applebee's on W Loop 281

Posado's

IHOP

Denny's

Red Lobster

Tyler:

Saltgrass Steak House

Mercado's

Whataburger

Cracker Barrel, US Hwy 69 N

Golden Corral

IHOP--both locations

Denny's on W. Gentry Pkwy

Red Lobster

Kilgore:

Denny's

McKay's Ranch House is offering a holiday-themed lunch

Lufkin:

Ralph & Kacoo's

IHOP

Golden Corral

Cracker Barrel

If you are a restaurant owner or manager, or you personally know for sure other East Texas restaurants are planning to be open on Thanksgiving Day, send an email to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Wishing you and yours a very happy one--no matter where or what you'll be eating.

5 Big Retailers in Texas We Know Will be Closed Thanksgiving '23

10 Thanksgiving Movies That The Whole Family Will LOVE Getting ready for Thanksgiving here is a look at some movies that everyone will enjoy watching together. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins