Car Shopping this Summer? Here are The Safest Brands to Buy in Texas

In Texas, nearly 20% of folks drive pickup trucks. They look good, they're useful, and we feel safe in them. But if you want to drive the actual safest vehicle in The Lone Star State, you're going to have to trade your truck in.

As it turns out, Subarus are involved in the least number of fatal traffic accidents in Texas, according to Glass Doctor. That holds true in 17 total states. Nationwide, ranked, the safest brands are Subaru followed by Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

In this data study, you can explore the most and least safe car brands in every U.S. state, and it's quite comprehensive. It's based on over a decade of fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As far as the most dangerous car brand in Texas, that title goes to Dodge. "Dodge has the most fatal crashes of any other car brand in most (64%) U.S. states."

The website also notes that Buick and GMC both rank high in their findings. "Buick appears on the top three list of brands with the most fatal crashes in 23 of the 50 U.S. states. Similarly, GMC is in the top three for 10 U.S. states."

That's across the U.S., as far as Texas is concerned the third most dangerous car brand is Chevrolet, No. 2 Mitsubishi, and No. 1 is Dodge. You can read more on their findings here.

And while all of this is good information to take in when looking for your next vehicle, other factors come into play. For instance how many Subarus do you see in Texas? I've always been a fan of their cars, but they're not easy to find in the Lone Star State.

In fact, Texas ranks nowhere near the top in Subaru sales by state in the U.S., the smaller number of these cars on Texas roads certainly should be acknowledged when considering these numbers too.

