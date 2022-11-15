Sail Out Of Galveston Onboard One Of The Largest Royal Caribbean Ships
There is a new huge cruise ship docking periodically at Pier 10 at the Port of Galveston, Texas. One of Royal Caribbean's biggest ships in the fleet, 'Allure Of The Seas', belongs to the company's Oasis Class of ships, now calls Galveston home. The ship left dock Sunday and is currently on its maiden voyage from Galveston cruising the Western Caribbean with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.
It was a little over a year ago that a construction project began at the Port of Galveston on a new $125 million 161,334-square-foot passenger terminal that would see approximately 630,000 passengers pass through the terminal annually. In that time a new zero-energy terminal was constructed.
Royal Caribbean ships began setting sail out of Galveston 20 years ago and have carried passengers to Mexico, Honduras, and all around the Caribbean for years now. Cruising is a fun, stress-free vacation; you get onboard and relax nearly the entire time. Your meals are prepared for you and you can eat just about anything at any time, entertainment is all around you no matter where you turn, and then there are the port excursions along the cruise. I have been on two different cruises that have departed Galveston and they have been amazing both times as we made our way to Mexico, Jamaica, and other Caribbean islands.
The 'Allure Of The Seas' is one impressive Royal Caribbean ship:
- 225,282 gross tons
- 1187 feet long
- 18 decks high
- 2200 international crew members
- 6780 passenger capacity
- 2742 cabins
- 5 pools
- 13 bars and lounges
- casino
- 19 restaurants
- nine-story zip line
- two FlowRider surf simulators
- ice skating
- 6 live entertainment venues
The Allure Of The Seas is due back in port in Galveston on Sunday, November 20th for a short few hours before departing with the first group of passengers on a whole new trip back to Mexico and Honduras!