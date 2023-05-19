Survey Says You Need to Make HOW Much Money to Be ‘Happy’ in Texas?

Not all that long ago, a report came out showing data allegedly indicating how much money you would need to make to be "happy" living here in Texas.

When I read headlines such as this one I'm initially skeptical. Why? Well, because I do believe that at a heart level, we are just about as 'happy' as we make up our minds to be. At the same time, I think most of us would agree that living hand-to-mouth and paycheck-to-paycheck with the feeling that bill collectors are always breathing down your neck can make that 'happy life' seem a bit more challenging to attain. After all, we live in a capitalistic society in which almost everything costs money.

I mostly agree with the statement that "the best things in life are free." At the same time, EVERYTHING else, practically? Yeah, those things take money.

OK, so how much do the "experts" say you need to live 'happily' in Texas? Honestly, their findings may shock you. I confess they did me. According to a report from FOX 26, "a survey that was completed by Purdue University and GoBankingRates found that you need a minimum annual salary of $96,705."

WHAT?! $96,705?

I can't help but wonder...if you only had a salary of $95,000, would you be wallowing in misery, or what the heck?

Well, actually, they do concede that as long as you make $55,260, you can find a state of "emotional well-being." Oh well, then. At least there's that little concession made. ;)

The shock of that initial number is amplified by the fact that, on average, the cost of living in Texas is about 10% less than the national average.

FOX 26 goes on to say the authors of the survey shared that:

"'Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being,' said the study’s authors in the journal."

Does that seem high to you or "on-point?"

I gotta tell ya, I know quite a few folks who make less than the "emotional well-being" average salary who seem to be pretty happy. But then again, the authors of the survey did say that "happiness" is a subjective term and our personal values and community can influence how much money we need to live "happy" in Texas.

So what do you think? Do you think this survey presents an accurate understanding or not? I'd love your insights. Feel free to send an email to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

