Why’s The Proposed Sales Ban on Popular Texas Cigarette Flavor Delayed Again?

A proposed ban on one of the most popular cigarette flavors in Texas and across the U.S. has been delayed. It's cited as being one of the most popular for beginning smokers.

Because menthol-flavored cigarettes reduce the irritation from the smoke you inhale, it can give the smoker the illusion that these types of cigarettes are easier on your body, but that is not the case.

Studies have shown that banning these menthol products could have far-reaching and positive benefits on the health of Americans.

According to Reuters, "Menthol cigarettes account for a third of the industry's overall market share in the United States. The highly addictive products have been cited for their appeal to young smokers, as well as significant health impacts for Black communities, where they are marketed heavily."

Menthol cigarettes are blamed for many people becoming addicted to smoking. There's no denying that menthol cigarettes are one of the most popular flavors:.

Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars will save lives and help promote health equity. Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids start using tobacco products. READ MORE HERE.

According to NBC News a "ban on menthol cigarettes has been in the works for over a decade. A 2013 citizen petition prompted the Food and Drug Administration to ban menthol as a flavor in cigarettes, but rules to finalize a ban have been sluggish."

“The American Lung Association expects the White House to honor President Biden’s commitment to end cancer as we know it through the Cancer Moonshot,” said Erika Sward, assistant vice president for national advocacy at the American Lung Association. It “cannot be achieved unless the White House finalizes” rules banning menthol products.

As of April 1st though, a potential ban on these cigarettes has been delayed.

