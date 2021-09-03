EXCLUSIVE: Your First Look at Sam Elliott & Tim McGraw on the Set of ‘1883’

It's one of the most anticipated premieres in years. 1883, the prequel to the Emmy-nominated Yellowstone, is coming to Paramount+ this December, and we've got your first look at behind-the-scene photos of the stars like you've never seen.

Thanks to the amazing work of Austin Miller Imagery, we get to see Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan on the set of what I already know will be my new favorite TV show.

"This is truly a dream job ... The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life," says McGraw. "As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this, and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

According to a press release, 1883, follows the Duttons — James (McGraw) and Margaret (Hill) and their family — as they head West. They'll be joined by Sam Elliott, who will portray Shea Brennan — described as "a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. It goes on to say that the show will be "a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

Tim McGaw as great-granddaddy James Dutton:

Yellowstone, debuted on the Paramount Network in 2018, and has been renewed for a fourth season. Both shows will begin in the fall, Yellowstone returns on Nov. 7, meanwhile 1883 premiere on Dec. 19. Faith Hill will star alongside her husband Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott in the latter.

Follow Austin Imagery on Facebook and Instagram. Hang in there 'till the end to see Tim at the bottom of the gallery.