‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: The ‘1883’ Scene That Changes Everything
A nearly 15-minute sequence during Sunday's (Feb. 6) episode of 1883 tilts the show on its axis. At the very least, the catastrophe eliminates the last vestibules of hope that most of these pioneers will get where they're hoping to go.
Ep. 7 of 1883 will be remembered for a tornado scene that's unlike any other moment from the Yellowstone franchise. A show that creator Taylor Sheridan surmised might be the most expensive of all time to produce turned in a big bill midway through this episode. There may have been no deaths, but the destruction was absolute.
Central to this week's episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast is this question: Can the group continue? Hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes have different opinions on all of it.
Two new characters also turn up during Ep. 7. Fans of Yellowstone should recognize the two men, "Sam" and "Charles." Both come to the group's rescue during the other life-threatening moment from the show. If you're thinking that there was a lot to dissect, you're absolutely right. This was most definitely not a maintenance episode!
Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars like Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser.