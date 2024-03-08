WARNING TEXAS: Massive Recall After Popular Shredded Cheese Brand Contaminated
If you're a fan of Cheese, this is an important message for you especially. Not only is this recall affecting folks in Dallas, TX, but it's also affecting people in multiple states around the U.S.
Popular cheese maker, Sargento brand, has issued a recall that spans 15 states. In their press release, they reiterated that it was "voluntary" and "out of an abundance of caution."
In all, Sargento has pulled more than 10,000 cases of their popular shredded cheese including cotija, parmesan, Swiss, Asiago, Monterey Jack, white cheddar, cheddar, a nacho and taco blend, Italian cheese blend, taco cheese blend, and queso quesadilla cheese.
According to an enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), thousands of cases of shredded cheese have been recalled across 15 states after one of the company's suppliers, Rizo-López Foods Inc., issued a recall of dairy products due to listeria contamination concerns.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento immediately decided to voluntarily recall the products that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and products that were packaged on the same lines... Sargento also terminated its relationship with Rizo-López Foods, Inc."
Additionally, states that were affected include Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Symptoms of Listeriosis (Listeria Infection)
According to the FDA, "Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.
You can read the complete list of products and the corresponding use by dates by clicking here. You can see the full list of affected products from Rizo-López here.
